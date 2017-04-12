Carter Page: 'Of Course I Wasn't' Acting As A Foreign Agent

Carter Page gave Jake Tapper a fifteen-minute interview on CNN earlier today where he said nothing, denied everything, and looked like the fool that he truly is.

When asked by Tapper whether he was acting as a foreign agent for Russia, Page flatly denied it. "Of course I wasn't, Jake," he replied. "This is such a joke that it's beyond words."

Well, not really a joke. Because as Buzzfeed reported last week, Page himself admitted to handing documents over to Russia spies.

In that report, which is based upon declarations of FBI agents when they arrested the Russian spies, Page is referred to as "Male-1." When Buzzfeed asked Page directly whether he was "-Male-1," he told them he was.

Page confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Monday that he is “Male-1” in the court filing and said he had been in contact with Podobnyy, who was working at the time at Moscow’s UN office in New York City under diplomatic cover, although he was really an SVR agent. Pressed on details of his contact with Podobnyy, Page said their interactions did not include anything sensitive.

Page went on to suggest that people were lying to the press. But as you can see here, Page himself admitted that he was the "Male 1" named. And this is what "Male 1" did.

According to the complaint, Page met Podobnyy in January 2013 at an energy conference in New York. It says that from January to June of that year, Page met with, emailed with, and “provided documents to [Podobnyy] about the energy business.”

Good try, Carter, but no cigar. Perhaps you should just stay away from cable news interviews for a bit?