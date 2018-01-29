Even The Trump Administration Thinks Carter Page Was A Russian Agent

It turns out the Nunes memo "proves" that Rod Rosenstein approved continued surveillance of Carter Page on the grounds that there was lots of evidence that he was a Russian agent.

BREAKING: Nunes memo reveals Rod Rosenstein approved an application to extend surveillance on Trump campaign aide Carter Page.



FUN FACT: When you are breaking the law and conspiring with Russia the FBI has the legal authority to obtain a FISA warrant and surveil you. — Ryan Knight, PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) January 29, 2018

And there is, on purpose, highly classified intel in the Nunes "ReleaseTheMemo" so that actually releasing the memo to the public is likely impossible.

Which makes that Nunes memo a right-wing conspiracy-lover's dream come true.

Carter Page? Devin Nunes wants to release his fan fiction memo of classified information in order to defend the integrity of Carter Page?!?



😂 https://t.co/H0UZbuhe2k — Jean Giardina (@JeanGiardina) January 29, 2018

Above is the very very weird interview Carter Page gave to Chris Hayes back in March of 2017. An interview in which he said that he might or might not have met with Russians about helping Trump or maybe not.

What Carter Page seems to be really good at is faking it. He worked at Merrill Lynch Moscow with the artificial title of "Vice President."

And it appears he wanted to be armpit deep in the Gazprom deal that Michael Flynn allegedly bragged about on Inauguration Day: the deal to lift Russian sanctions and open the way for a natural gas investment that was "going to make them all rich."

If you don't know about Gazprom, it's the entity that attempted to recruit Carter Page as a spy; an insider they could trust. He was potentially recruited because he was believed to be "an idiot". Trump only hires the best idiots.https://t.co/t3rcj1e6eS — We the People... (@MonkeyPigeon) January 16, 2018

This is what the Nunes memo was about, Rosenstein seeing so much writing on the wall that he signed off on more data collection on Carter Page.

And now that Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe has stepped down, there's more than just a Watergate flavor to this whole Trump administration.

Lock them up.