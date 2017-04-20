Jason Chaffetz May Be Leaving Office As Early As Tomorrow

Congress and the GOP are losing a powerful voice and the entire DC area is utterly confused. Who are we talking about? Pitbull chairman of the House oversight committee, Jason Chaffetz (aka @jasoninthehouse) is apparently not going to in the House for much longer.

Yesterday news broke that he would not be seeking re-election in 2018. Reminder that Chaffetz and Nunes were tasked with investigating Trump/Russia. Nunes stepped aside after his crazy, straight out of a Mr. Bean movie, midnight rendezvous on the White House grounds shenanigans where he was trying to cook up *proof* of Obama wiretapping came to light. Now Trump is losing his other best friend. But WHY??

While we were all sitting around playing armchair detective, even more craziness came to light today:

Now, reports are surfacing that Chaffetz may be leaving his role before his term is even up:

BREAKING NEWS: @jasoninthehouse tells KSL's @DougWrightShow he might not finish his Congressional term. Updates now https://t.co/LwgY6HeJOO — KSL Newsradio (@kslnewsradio) April 20, 2017

The Hill reports that Chaffetz told KSL Radio: "I will continue to weigh the options, but I might depart early" on Thursday.

And literally as I was typing this post, these tweets starting blowing up my feed:

Report: Jason Chaffetz expected to resign as early as tomorrow — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) April 20, 2017

Word on the ground from Utah:



Chaffetz will be doing announcement tomorrow that he is stepping down from Congress



https://t.co/37FTMMJ2pO — Jamie #Resistance ❄️ (@JCTheResistance) April 20, 2017

No one knows what the heck is going on. Chaffetz used the tried and true "desire to spend more time with his family in Utah and return to the private sector" excuse that is most often cited.

The most odd part - there are 19 months left before the midterms. To run out the door so soon speaks to something possibly more sinister. Is he compromised in some way? Do the Russians have kompromat on him? No one knows for sure...but the timing sure is suspicious.

Will his new handle be @JasonInTheBigHouse one day?