CNN Reporter: Claim Mexico Would Pay For Wall 'Burned On My Brain' During Campaign

CNN's Jim Acosta sparred with Sean Spicer over a possible government shutdown if Democrats don't give Trump money to build his border wall since Trump repeatedly pledged Mexico would pay for it.

Spicer replied by saying Trump wants to get "the ball rolling" with funds from the U.S., which is the opposite of what he promised during the campaign.

Afterwards, Acosta reminded us why that is such a betrayal of Trump to his avid followers.

CNN Live played his segment with Spicer from the press briefing and host Brooke Baldwin asked Acosta, "It's a great question. Mexico is supposed to pay for it and it is a talking point from the White House about border crossings being down. What did you make of his answer?"

Acosta replied, "As you know Brooke, I covered a great number of those Trump campaign rallies so a few of those moments were burned on my brain and the moment that might be burned the most on my brain is that Mexico is going to pay for the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border."

Jim, you're not alone. Trump not only said it at every campaign and televised rally that he made for months on end, he often tweeted about it as well.

Mexico will pay for the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016

Suddenly, when most Americans other than his rabid fans know that Mexico isn't going to fork over the funds to build Trump's wall, they are threatening to shut down the government unless they get their way.

On Sunday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told ABC that he doesn't "expect the Mexican government to appropriate money for it," so it's up to us now, "one way or the other."

"The other" way appears to be trying to blackmail the Democrats and the American people into funding his ridiculous pet project. And he's willing to screw up our health care to do it.