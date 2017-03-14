Reporter Confronts Spicer: 'Medicare Is Government-Run, People Like It!'

There was a moment in today's cavalcade of White House lies -- also known as Sean Spicer's press briefings -- when CNN reporter Jim Acosta prevented my head from exploding.

While Spicer was spewing his talking points about the ACA being "government-run health care" that "nobody wants," Acosta stopped him cold.

"Medicare is government-run healthcare," Acosta reminded him. "People seem to like it."

This sent Spicer on a minute-long rant about Medicaid, and how no one can get a doctor who takes Medicaid and so freedom dictates that they should have no doctor at all or some such.

Spicer glided right past Medicare, because Acosta is right. It works, and people like it. And yeah, it's "government-run."

You know, there's an easy answer to all of this nonsense they're trying to pull over us right now. They can tell doctors who take Medicare reimbursements that if they'd like to keep getting that guaranteed income paid by the Federal government every month, they have to accept Medicaid and ACA patients too. Seems like an easy fix.

Or, they could just add a Medicare buy-in to the ACA. Or a public option. Or just make it Medicare for All.

This lying all the time, though. It's exhausting and so unnecessary. The harder Spicer spins, the less believable he is. All the dishonesty shines through like the dark armor it is.