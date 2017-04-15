Fox's Earhardt Attacks Sen. Warren's Patriotism For Questioning Trump's War Strategy

It’s déjà vu all over again on Fox News. Instead of just supporting the latest Republican war efforts, the propaganda network is attacking dissenters as un-American.

Trump sycophant Ainsley Earhardt was a vision of jingoism this morning. First, she wrapped herself in the American flag over the Mother of all Bombs dropped in Afghanistan yesterday. As a black and white video of the bomb drop aired, Earhardt gushed, “That video’s black and white. … But that is what freedom looks like. That’s the red, white and blue.”

Later, cohost Brian Kilmeade played a clip of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren daring to question Trump’s strategy. Kilmeade sneered that Warren is “who I always go to for military advice.” This, less than 12 hours after Fox promoted Herman Cain as a credible analyst of the MOAB strike.

In the clip, Warren said, “As is the case with every part of Trump’s foreign policy, we’re all trying to understand, what is the strategy?”

Earhardt raised her hand.

EARHARDT: Can I answer the question for us? Doesn’t Donald Trump just want to kill the people who want to kill us? President Trump is doing something that every American should support. These are the worst of the worst, Geraldo. 36 bad guys! And we have naysayers. How can even the Democrats be naysayers right now?

I don’t know whether Earhardt was speaking out of ignorance, stupidity, blind allegiance to her Glorious Leader or all three but she should know that wanting to kill people who want to kill us is not a strategy.

And without one, he may indeed get us all killed.

Meanwhile, this un-American attempt to stifle free speech is something we should all refuse to accept or condone.

Anybody remember Bill O’Reilly’s hideous attack on a young man name Jeremy Glick over his opposition to the Iraq war? It was one of the most memorable parts of the documentary Outfoxed (for which I served as a researcher). Watch it below and remind yourself that in October 2013, O’Reilly completely changed his tune. Then, he asked Dick Cheney, “We spent a trillion dollars on [Iraq], with a lot of pain and suffering… What did we get out of it? Beside Saddam being out of there.”

Oh, and by the way? With all the focus on O’Reilly’s abusive behavior lately, the Glick video shows that O’Reilly is not just out of control with women.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!