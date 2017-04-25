Ivanka Trump Booed At Germany Women's Summit

We should start by noting that any panel discussion about women and entrepreneurship featuring Ivanka Trump is clearly not aimed a the single mom working the gas station register of her third job.

The W20 Summit is the Davos Women's Auxillary.

Ivanka is still learning and listening to discover her role as first daughter! Isn't that charming.

And as I have written before, Ivanka Trump's quote unquote "policies" are directed at wealthy, itemized deduction professional women who appreciate an "entrepreneurial spirit" because they don't have to worry about where the rent comes from this month.

And Ivanka went to charm school. Got "A's" in deportment and appearance.

The European audience didn't buy it.

Ivanka was asked about her father's attitude towards women "in the past," and her answer was as carefully crafted as her shoes.

Ivanka said that the women who worked for the Trump organization in the past "are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man".

But no fatties, amirite, Ivanka?

And of course how Donald Trump treated his own daughter is all you need to know about his treatment of women in general: "He encouraged me and enabled me to thrive. I grew up in a house where there was no barrier to what I could accomplish beyond my own perseverance and my own tenacity."

There were audible hisses and boos from the audience. Ivana continued to look composed, because she knows exactly where her next spa treatment is coming from.

The perseverance and tenacity of an heiress is appreciated by her accidentally "president" daddy.

The perseverance of women struggling to decide between buying milk for their children and sanitary napkins for themselves? Not so much. I bring that up because Chelsea Clinton did -- the same week Ivanka is cheering entreprenurialism as honorary chair of Camp Nepotism's Office of Emoluments.