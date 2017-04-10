Politics And Reality Radio: Partisan Reality In The Age Of Trump

For decades, Republicans have not only rejected the neutral arbiters of fact -- the media, the academy, science -- bought sought to create their own, alternative information infrastructure. This week, we'll speak with Vox's Dave Roberts about a piece he wrote recently laying out how this "tribal epistemology" is playing out under a president whose mendacity is unprecedented.

Then we'll be joined by Phyllis Bennis, director of IPS' New Internationalism Project and author of Isis and Syria: The New Global War on Terror, to talk about Trump's sudden turnabout on Syria, Friday's missile strikes, and what might happen next.

