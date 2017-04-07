Sean Hannity On Syria: Then And Now

That tweet up above was from 2013, after President Obama called upon Congress to authorize military action against Syria.

On the night that Donald Trump launched 60 or so cruise missiles into Syria after notifying the Russians in advance (but not Congress), Hannity was curiously silent. There is only one tweet from him expressing his point of view, and it's a retweet, actually.

Hannity's hypocrisy isn't a surprise. But not all hard-right wing Trump supporters are pleased with Trump's "leading" on Syria.

For example, he's lost an Alex Jones true believer.

I guess Trump wasn't "Putin's puppet" after all, he was just another deep state/Neo-Con puppet.



I'm officially OFF the Trump train. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017

Here's a collection of confused MAGAs, who somehow think Jews have won the day -- I cannot explain this thinking to you. It's just disordered, and you have to see for yourself:

Mike Cernovich is vexed:

@evansiegfried Blaming John McCain and somehow saying the poison gas attack was a hoax at the same time pic.twitter.com/38PCmVIUrZ — Kristie (@KristieDecimal) April 7, 2017

Ann Coulter isn't happy either:

@evansiegfried Blaming John McCain and somehow saying the poison gas attack was a hoax at the same time pic.twitter.com/38PCmVIUrZ — Kristie (@KristieDecimal) April 7, 2017

But back to Hannity. He seems to be quite willing to call this particular bombing "leading," since it's his guy doing it. When it's a Black guy though...not so much.