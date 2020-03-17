Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Hannity Just Doubling Down On Lies And Hillary Hate Now

Faced with the undeniable reality of worldwide pandemic, Sean Hannity blames Hillary and impeachment. No, really.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Heather
Views:

As (above) Sean Hannity lies about the number of respirators and hospital beds, at least he and the rest of Fox News aren't denying the pandemic exists. The reason all of Fox is backtracking on this is?

Hard to forget what you said a few days ago, Sean.

The bad news of Coronavirus is still the fault of Democrats "out to get" the so-called president.

SEAN HANNITY: A groundbreaking new system, new paradigm drive through testing sites. It in the works. All across the country with many locations already open in record time. Today even the media mob, they showed, maybe they were sick today. Slight signs of moderate restraint. It wasn’t all gotcha questions and personal attacks. However sadly, there are those who will always be more interested in bludgeoning the president politically than actually solving a problem. In this case, a pandemic. Sadly pandemic happened. I wish they never happen. It brings us to the Politics of this virus. Context is important in life.

Barack Obama was not available to discuss with Sean how horrible it is to bludgeon the president politically rather than actually solving a problem. But please, Sean, tell us more about how Dear Leader is handling this so brilliantly...

Never mind.

Sean Hannity spent time this morning using Twitter to "bludgeon" Hillary Clinton. Because THAT'S forever a thing.

He even claimed that impeachment (no, really) delayed the response to the Coronavirus.

If one good thing comes out of this pandemic, may it be that Fox News dies the death it richly deserves.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.