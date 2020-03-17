Hannity Just Doubling Down On Lies And Hillary Hate Now

As (above) Sean Hannity lies about the number of respirators and hospital beds, at least he and the rest of Fox News aren't denying the pandemic exists. The reason all of Fox is backtracking on this is?
Hard to forget what you said a few days ago, Sean.
The bad news of Coronavirus is still the fault of Democrats "out to get" the so-called president.
Barack Obama was not available to discuss with Sean how horrible it is to bludgeon the president politically rather than actually solving a problem. But please, Sean, tell us more about how Dear Leader is handling this so brilliantly...
Never mind.
Sean Hannity spent time this morning using Twitter to "bludgeon" Hillary Clinton. Because THAT'S forever a thing.
He even claimed that impeachment (no, really) delayed the response to the Coronavirus.
If one good thing comes out of this pandemic, may it be that Fox News dies the death it richly deserves.