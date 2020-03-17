Hannity Just Doubling Down On Lies And Hillary Hate Now

As (above) Sean Hannity lies about the number of respirators and hospital beds, at least he and the rest of Fox News aren't denying the pandemic exists. The reason all of Fox is backtracking on this is?

The massive backtracking at Fox, Hannity, Ingraham, Jesse Waters is the right thing to do --it will save lives. But I'd bet it was driven by Fox legal who anticipated massive legal liability if they continued to peddle false information. The result is right, the reason corrupt https://t.co/vUOUb7lTkP — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 17, 2020

I seriously do not understand how Fox News' viewers can still trust the network as a source for reliable information at a time like this. https://t.co/jZSsCKefFI — An Phung 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@AnHaiPhung) March 17, 2020

Hard to forget what you said a few days ago, Sean.

The bad news of Coronavirus is still the fault of Democrats "out to get" the so-called president.

SEAN HANNITY: A groundbreaking new system, new paradigm drive through testing sites. It in the works. All across the country with many locations already open in record time. Today even the media mob, they showed, maybe they were sick today. Slight signs of moderate restraint. It wasn’t all gotcha questions and personal attacks. However sadly, there are those who will always be more interested in bludgeoning the president politically than actually solving a problem. In this case, a pandemic. Sadly pandemic happened. I wish they never happen. It brings us to the Politics of this virus. Context is important in life.

Barack Obama was not available to discuss with Sean how horrible it is to bludgeon the president politically rather than actually solving a problem. But please, Sean, tell us more about how Dear Leader is handling this so brilliantly...

Never mind.

Sean Hannity spent time this morning using Twitter to "bludgeon" Hillary Clinton. Because THAT'S forever a thing.

He even claimed that impeachment (no, really) delayed the response to the Coronavirus.

As Democrats Pursued Impeachment, Coronavirus Quietly Spread https://t.co/xIzAmDHNNR — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 17, 2020

If one good thing comes out of this pandemic, may it be that Fox News dies the death it richly deserves.