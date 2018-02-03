Hannity: Memo Proves Mueller Probe Should Be Disbanded Now

Sean Hannity was foaming at the mouth last night after the GOP memo was made public, calling it “Watergate times a thousand.”

(Sean, do you even remember Watergate? Because it sounds like you've forgotten.)

His rant includes accusing FBI officials of omitting crucial information to use the Russia dossier to get a FISA warrant approved. He said James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates, and Rod Rosenstein were all in on the plot to spy illegally on poor Carter Page.

“Now that type of abusive power, that type of corruption, that shredding of the Constitution––it is unprecedented in American history,” he said.

“Now if this never happened, there would be no Robert Mueller. And these revelations are so profound, this corruption’s so deep, it is so obvious that the special counsel needs to be shut down immediately.”

Got that? Their insistence on investigating Russian connections proves there was no reason to investigate them! Or something.

“Look, if we care about the Constitution, if we believe in civil liberty, if we believe in those protections, then the special counsel must be disbanded immediately,” he said.

“All charges against Paul Manafort and Gen. Michael Flynn need to be dropped. It’s that simple.”

Oh, Sean. We need to get a nun to rap you on the knuckles with a ruler, because lying is a sin!