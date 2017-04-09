Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Adam Ruins Everything--Reality Shows are Hella Fake

Honestly, there are days that I am quite sure we have gone through the looking glass, in absurdist ways that even Lewis Carroll could not have conceived. Words don't have meanings any more. Reality shows (of which POTUS is quite familiar) are fake. Fake news held more sway than reality in our elections. Conservatives believe in "freedom" - freedom from being able to afford healthcare, freedom from clean water and clean air, freedom for corporations to take complete advantage of you. A "billionaire" is a regular guy for telling it like it is...by being unable to tell the truth for even the most obvious thing. The Democrats in Congress are guilty of unprecedented obstruction for working within the rules that the Republicans used to obstruct pretty much everything during President Obama's terms. And not one bit of this, not the kabuki theater of the Syrian missile attack, not the fact that Mitch McConnell is single-handedly destroying the institution of Congress, not the fact that the Trump administration doesn't have the first clue on how to run a government, will ever be uttered by the hosts of the Sunday shows, which set the framing of the news for the coming week.

Hey, Congress is heading into another recess. Consult the Indivisible team as to where you can work to pressure your congresscritter.

ABC's "This Week" - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Tom Friedman of The NY Times. Panel: Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher, and ABC’s Matthew Dowd. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tim Kaine, D-Va. Panel: David Brooks and Helene Cooper of The New York Times, Danielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute and Rich Lowry of National Review. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Tillerson; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. National security panel: Tom Donilon, former national security adviser; Michael Morell, former acting director of the Central Intelligence Agency; and Fran Townsend, former homeland security adviser. Political Panel: Ruth Marcus and Ed O’Keefe of The Washington Post, Ramesh Ponnuru of National Review and Michael Duffy of Time magazine.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "State of the Union" - Haley; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii. Panel: former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich.; Jen Psaki, former White House communications director; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; and Vali Nasr, former senior adviser to the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Lara Setrakian, co-founder and CEO of Syria Deeply; Jeremy Scahill, The Intercept. Panel: Emily Steel of The New York Times, David Folkenflik of NPR; Jane Hall, professor at American University; David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun; and Lisa Bloom. Michael Wolff. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Gen. David Petraeus (ret.), former CIA director & commander of the U.S. Central Command. "Fox News Sunday" - Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, national security adviser; Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Ben Cardin, D-Md. Panel: Bill Kristol, Mo Elleithee, Lisa Boothe and Juan Williams.

So, what's catching your eye this morning?