Trump Claims He Can 'Totally' Solve North Korea Without Any Help From China

By David
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Trump Claims He Can 'Totally' Solve North Korea Without Any Help From China

President Donald Trump insisted over the weekend that he did not need China's help to end the conflict between North and South Korea.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump said that he expected to bring up the topic when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Mar-a-Lago this week.

"China has great influence over North Korea," Trump explained. "And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don’t it won’t be good for anyone."

Trump was asked whether he envisions "a grand bargain that solves North Korea, takes American troops off the Korean peninsula."

"Well, if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will," the president said. "That is all I am telling you."

"And do you think you can solve it without China’s help?" the Financial Times pressed.

"Totally," Trump insisted. "I don’t have to say any more. Totally."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV