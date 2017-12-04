Trump's Attorney Tells CNN Trump Prefers Edited Videos To Facts

While trying to discover what Trump's Syrian policy actually is, Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen revealed that the Trump administration is more persuaded by images they see online or TV rather than actual reports and studies with verifiable facts.

After CNN's Chris Cuomo asked about Trump's changing position on Syria since he was elected, "Until last week it was, hey, leave that world's policeman thing to a bygone era. The Syrians should deal with Assad."

Cohen gave a rather startling answer about who viewing selective videos were more influential than actual facts. Here's the transcript via MMFA:

COHEN: When we were watching, whether it was here on CNN or any of the other stations, the Syrian refugees that were leaving, they weren't the young. They weren't the aged. They weren't women. They were all these 19 to 25-year-old men that when they were walking to these makeshift homes in Germany that they put up for them, it looked like a military operation. CUOMO: But those were selective videos that some people were putting out. The numbers tell a different story, women and children at the top of the list. Yes, you have young men, but those refugees are the same people that the president is saying he cares so much about. COHEN: You certainly remember those visions of the men -- CUOMO: Yeah, the question is, why were people picking those videos? Was it misleading? The data would say yes. COHEN: But maybe it wasn't misleading. Maybe it was more of the reality, what was going on. CUOMO: No, but the numbers, Michael, say it's not the reality. COHEN: Again, I don't want to start talking about numbers. Numbers have not proven to suit me well. CUOMO: Be your friend? Yeah, I know. COHEN: Especially on this station.

When Cohen plays to Trump's meme that CNN is "fake news" it doesn't inspire trust in Trump, especially when Cohen admits that images from cherry-picked videos influence the so-called president more than official reports from the intelligence community.

Who feels safer now that we have that in the White House?