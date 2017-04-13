Trump's Travel Costs At This Pace? $691 Million

CNN looked at the massive money Trump has spent on himself travelling to Mar-A-Lago and whatnot and he's already spent 21.6 million dollars on travel and security in eighty-four days. In comparison, President Obama spent 97 million in eight years.

If Trump continued on a similar course, he'd spend almost 700 million dollars.

This is nuts.

He has wasted no time in fleecing the American taxpayers out of their monies for his comfort, ego, and personal enrichment, while at the same time demanding drastic cuts to every department except defense under his presidency.

Timothy O'Brien from Bloomberg View said Trump is being a hypocrite.

"He's not showing any desire to cut back on his own budget at a time when he's asking the federal government as a whole to watch its waistline."

In the above video, CNN's Alisyn Camerota plays video from the campaign trail where Trump bashes Obama, repeatedly.

Camerota said, "Let's play it to remind people just how outraged then Donald Trump was about President Obama's leisure activities."

Trump: Obama, it was reported today, played 250 rounds of golf. He played more golf last year than Tiger Woods. I love golf, I think it's one of the greats, but I don't have time. "I'm gonna be working for you, I'm not gonna have time to play golf." "I wouldn't leave the White House very much because like, these little trips - they they cost you a fortune."

That's all Trump has done since he's been in office. And he owns Mar-A-Lago, and is therefore making money at our expense just because he travels there.

I understand supporting your candidate against the other party, but this is beyond the pale.

And as the CNN panel reminded us, Trump has a huge family and we are paying an exuberant amount of money to protect them while they make a fortune of off Trump's presidency and travel all across the country, and around the world, promoting the Trump hotel chain.

It's time for somebody in Congress to put a bill forward to halt his insane spending.