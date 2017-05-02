Congress Allocates Extra $120 Million For Trump Security Costs

Remember when Trump pretended to be generous by donating his first quarter presidential salary, roughly $78.000 to the National Park Service? That paltry sum pales by comparison to the $1.5 billion cuts to the Department of the Interior, which shows that nothing this man does is without an ugly, ulterior motive.

The man who claimed to drain the swamp, might have drained it, but he refilled the marshy waters with a thicker, more toxic sludge, worse than a nuclear meltdown could produce. One of the other pitfalls of having a privileged narcissist as our 'president' is the cost to maintain his lavish and costly lifestyle. This 'self-funded' leader has essentially destroyed so much of our once-functioning democracy, he is anything but self-funded. He is profiting off the office while costing taxpayers millions to protect him and his family.

Remember when all he could do was bitch and moan about his predecessor, President Obama? Here's a reminder.

President @BarackObama's vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars----Unbelievable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2012

The Obamas never had lavish needs like this family, their vacations in eight years cost the same as one year with this Kleptocrat. This site noted the exorbitant sums the 'first' family, which also includes Donald Jr., Eric (Uday and Qusay), Jarvanka, Melania and his orangeness, cost the taxpayers just in the first month alone. None of the Obamas seemed to go to exotic destinations frequently, like the two eldest sons, who visit Dubai and South America regularly or Jared/Ivanka who go to Aspen quite often. Combine that with the ridiculous cost of guarding the entirety of Trump Tower in NYC because Melania and Barron would prefer Donald living hundreds of miles away from them.

In order to prevent a government shutdown, a bipartisan bill must be signed, and that budget allocates nothing towards his idiotic wall construction. However, it does include a drastic increase in the security budget to keep him safe.