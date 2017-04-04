Syria, North Korea Unimpressed With Trump's Weak Leadership

Bashar al-Assad committed an atrocity against the people of Syria with another chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of people, including children.

When Sean Spicer was asked about the attack during his press gaggle on Tuesday, he denounced the Putin-supported regime.

"Today's chemical attack in Syria against innocent people including women and children is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world," Spicer said.

But instead of explaining what the U.S. would do now under Trump "leadership," Spicer took a turn into bizarroland and attacked Trump's predecessor instead.

Spicer said, "These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution - period"

"President (Barack) Obama said in 2012, he would establish a red line against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing - period. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable act."

And with that he took a few questions.

What a chickensh*t response to a world tragedy.

Trump's whole persona is to learn nothing, watch Fox News and tweet - period. His whole approach to foreign policy is to build more ships, planes, bombs and tanks - period.

It's as if he's are waiting for China to attack the West Coast...so he can BLAME OBAMA.

In many of his speeches, Trump told us that the world viewed us as weak because of President Obama.

"....our rivals no longer respect us. In fact, they're just as confused as our allies, but in an even bigger problem is they don't take us seriously anymore. The truth is they don't respect us. When President Obama landed in Cuba on Air Force One, no leader was there, nobody, to greet him." The list of humiliations go on and on and on. President Obama watches helplessly as North Korea increases its aggression and expands further and further with its nuclear reach." This will all change when I become president.

Donald kept telling Americans that once he takes office that will all change and our enemies will fear us.

President Patton has now been sworn in.

I guess North Korea didn't get the message as they've continued to launch missles.

Sorry to paraphrase Republicans from last year, but "Why won't Trump LEAD?"

Breaking news alerts us that they've launched a ballistic missile.

Ahead of the first meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korea fired a ballistic missile off the coast of the Korean Peninsula, US and South Korean officials said. The missile -- which fell into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, on Wednesday morning -- is one of several the country has test-fired in recent months.

These are serious times and need serious actions.

And how did Secretary of State Rex Tillerson respond?

Secretary Tillerson: The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment. https://t.co/ccVPjWTWdX — Department of State (@StateDept) April 5, 2017

CNN's Chris Cillizza has no idea what he means.

The statement reads, to channel Winston Churchill, like a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. It's Ernest Hemingway but for complicated and delicate matters of foreign policy. It's, in a (hyphenated) word, a head-scratcher.

Instead of responding with fear, the world is laughing at Donald and taunting the Trump administration.

With as many misfires as the Trump administration has had so far, I wouldn't be surprised if they did take some sort of military action against North Korea. And then blamed Obama for the disaster that follows.