Rex Tillerson Downplays Trump's War Of Words With North Korea

Rex Tillerson took a much different path than Trump when he was asked about the ratcheted up rhetoric between the two leaders.

It's been a constant refrain in the Trump administration that Donald goes off half-cocked, high on power and the grown-ups in the White House have to walk it back.

The NY Times is reporting that Trump improvised his "fire and fury" remarks during an opiod conference.

And look! His impulsive behavior has caused a rise in tensions between the two countries. What a salesman! What a deal maker!

CNN host Alisyn Camerota said that before Trump's words, Tillerson had been working on a "peaceful, pressure" campaign against North Korea.

SOS Tillerson arrived in Guam, amid North Korean threats of bombing them and answered a few questions.

When asked by a journalist if Trump's fire and brimstone words were part of a diplomatic strategy, Tillerson responded by saying the U.S. are engaged in strong diplomatic solutions with the global community against North Korea and had "a pretty good week" by imposing new sanctions.

Having to walk a tightrope, Tillerson said, " The president is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong-un will understand because he doesn't seem to understand diplomatic language."

The reporter challenged that premise by saying, "One of North Korea's responses was to say it's going to direct the (garbled) Guam -- that's exactly where you're headed right now. Would you consider rerouting?"

Yes, Trump really calmed things down by threatening the little psycho.

Tillerson said, "I do not believe that there is any imminent threat in my own view."

Reporter, "Do you think there's a longer-term threat specifically about Guam, against the region in general?"

Tillerson replied, "I hope not. Again, what we're hopeful is this pressure campaign which the entire world now has joined us in and with the engagement of China and Russia, two of North Korea's closest neighbors, that they can begin to persuade the regime that they need to reconsider the current pathway they're on, think about engaging in a dialogue in a different future."

Betcha this doesn't fit in with the Steves, Bannon and Miller. Is it me, or is there always someone in the Trump White House, whether on healthcare or in international affairs, who wants to get us all killed?