Rex Tillerson Tells North Korea: 'All Options Are On The Table'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sent North Korea a threat of military action while he's in Seoul, telling the regime that from now on "all options are on the table."

Tillerson said, “Let me be very clear: The policy of strategic patience has ended.”

“We’re exploring a new range of diplomatic, security and economic measures. All options are on the table,” Tillerson said.

“If they elevate the threat of their weapons program to a level that we believe requires action, that option is on the table.”

Military actions from the U.S. have real consequences to our South Korea friends as the WaPo writes, "North Korea has artillery targeting Seoul, metropolitan area of more than 20 million people just 30 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas."

I would normally say that Trump is just blowing smoke to try and act like a tough guy, especially after weeks of having the courts block his executive orders and moronic conspiracy theory-peddling nonsense about Obama 'wiretapping' him at Trump Tower, but he may be thinking that a military operation is something that would take the focus off of his nincompoopery.

Wag the dog? Ya think?