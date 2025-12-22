McGovern Brings All The Receipts On GOP's Health Care Failure

Well, the Republicans have finally done it. They have all but killed the Affordable Care Act. It wasn't the repeal they had spent the last 16 years trying to get, but it made it unaffordable for millions of Americans. And after 16 years, they still don't have a viable alternative to the ACA.

The Republicans' failure is so epic that Rep Jim McGovern brought and went through all the receipts documenting their failure, and that too was epic:

But the truth is, they've always said they'd have a plan, but they've never had a plan. Let me just go through a list of things here.

In February of 2016, then presidential candidate Donald Trump said, We're going to replace Obamacare with something so much better. Nothing followed. On February 27th of 2017, the president said, We have a really terrific, I believe, health care plan coming out. Never did. May 10th, 2018, Donald Trump said, But wait till you see the plans that we have coming out literally over the next four weeks. We have a great health care plan coming out. Nothing happened. At a press gaggle near Air Force One in May of 2019, he said, We're coming up with a great health care plan. We're going to have a fantastic health care plan. It's coming out in the next four weeks. Nothing ever materialized. June 16, 2019, the president said, We're going to produce a phenomenal health care plan, and we already have the concept of a plan, and it will be so much better at health care. Yeah, well, we'll be announcing it in about two months, maybe less. Nothing happened.

Fox News interview, the President said, We're signing in a health care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health care plan. Nothing happened. July 2020, the president said, Well, we're going to be doing a health care plan. We're going to be doing a very inclusive health care plan. I'll be signing it sometime very soon. It might be Sunday, but very, very soon. Nothing happened. August 3rd, 2020, the President says we're going to be introducing a tremendous health care plan sometime prior, hopefully prior to the end of the month. It's just about completed. Nothing. September 15th, 2020. The president says you're going to have a new health care. We have a whole bunch of alternatives to Obamacare that are 50% less expensive and are actually better. Nothing. It never happened.

September 10th, 2024, ABC News presidential debate. He says, I have concepts of a plan. You'll be hearing about it in the not-too-distant future. Nothing happened. December 8th, 2024, he said, You know, we have concepts of a plan that will be much better. You'll see it very soon. Produce nothing. In May of 2025, at a White House event, he says, So we're going to be maybe coming up with something. I think this gives the Republicans a chance to actually do a health care that's much better than Obamacare. Nothing.

People are sick and tired of the empty rhetoric. They're sick and tired of you saying you have a plan, and you never produce one. All you want to do is undermine health care for hardworking, average Americans.