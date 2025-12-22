Bannon's Comments About Rob Reiner Make Trump Look Almost Human

Ex-con and member of the Jeffrey Epstein Club Steve Bannon spoke at the TPUSA Christofascist Fest in Arizona this past weekend. Among the idiocies and vulgarities that he was spitting out were some comments about the late Rob Reiner. Apparently, Bannon got his undies in a bundle over James Carville commenting that he didn't want to hear anymore about Charlie Kirk because Reiner was a much better person and had a bigger impact on America and American culture.

Bannon, being the craven chickenshit that he is, decided to attack the deceased Reiner instead of the living Carville:

"You make a handful of crappy movies," the MAGA host quipped. "Charlie Kirk changed the direction of this country and saved this country. And then was assassinated in the process. Dude, you raised a kid that slit your throat. I'm just saying." "I hate to be brutally frank about it, but I'll be brutally frank about it. But for Carville to get on there and to say that Rob Reiner did more for American culture than Charlie Kirk. This shows you how demonic they are."

Rob Reiner's son was diagnosed with schizophrenia. One cannot raise a child to have a psychiatric condition.

What Reiner did do was make a lot of movies and TV shows that had a great impact on many people's lives. People are still loving All In The Family, Stand By Me, and This Is Spinal Tap decades later. Reiner also spoke about peace, love, and respect for one another.

Kirk, on the other hand, was a 32-year-old man who liked to hang with much younger coeds and get his grift on while he sold them racism and misogyny, and Christofascism. I guarantee that TPUSA and MAGA will start changing into their next form before the next election, just as they changed from the Tea Party and the KKK before now, and Kirk won't even be a bad memory.