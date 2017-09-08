Fox And Friends: Trump's North Korea War Words 'Right On Target'

On this morning's Fox and Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade praised Trump's heated words were "right on target after almost from the day the president became president-elect, North Korea has been in our face."

Trump, "Get out of my face or I'll nuke you!"

Almost every expert and politician came out against Trump's vapid and dangerous words...except his most loyal surrogates led by the cheerleaders at Fox and Friends.

I'm sure Trump loved this and their praise is the only confirmation he needs that he made the right choice.

F&F opened up their show with a report on Trump's threats to burn down North Korea during an unrelated conference. I guess discussing the opioid problem in America was a little too boring for the president so he rained "fire and fury" on Kim Jong-un.

Kilmeade said, "It was yesterday, what was supposed to be an opioid conference when a sound bite came out, which was not carried live, of the President of the United States responding to the latest threats from North Korea, and people were taken aback by the rhetoric."

"I believe it was right on target. Almost from the day the president became president-elect, North Korea has been in our face. They seem to be wanting this confrontation, and yesterday the president had reached his limit," the Fox News co-host remarked.

F&F cut to Trump repeatedly making the threats to North Korea when he said, "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Ainsley Earhardt described the mini-nuclear warheads that North Korea could use to strike Guam.

Steve Doocy then said that Trump probably got his words from Harry Truman who threatened Japan to do virtually the same thing. And as we know, Truman dropped two atomic bombs on Japan which ended World War II.

We should note, Fox and Friends, America was already fighting in WWII, we are not engaged in a war with North Korea, who has done nothing but talk like jerks.

Maybe Donald Trump should talk to some people who have been experts on North Korea for years. The Fox and Friends team ain't it.