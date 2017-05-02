C&L's Late Night Music Club With Link Wray

Man, where would've Rock-n-Roll ended up without the master of the power chord himself; Mr. Link Wray?

There's plenty of songs that he did that could highlight the BLAAANG he got six strings through a trashed speaker to do but this one is one of my favorites. Even without any words the sound here warns you that a big city after dark can be seedy, dangerous, covered in blood, lustful, hungry and a whole of fun.

Link was born on this day in 1929. What are you listening to tonight?