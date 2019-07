Link Wray is best known for his wild and unruly guitar sound. It may have been inspired by something otherworldly, It also may have been a voracious for nasty fuzz.

In 1971, on a self titled album, he showed another side. Something more downhome. Instead of setting the woods on fire, he got down in the dirt and praised the roots. "Juke Box Mama" is one of the songs from the album. It's a total back porch sing and stomp-a-long.

What are you listening to tonight?