Comey To Testify This Morning Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Things are heating up today, as James Comey will answer some questions from the Senate Judiciary committee.

Senate judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley originally called the Wednesday oversight hearing of the FBI to examine what the agency knows about a 2015 terrorist attack in Garland, Texas. His interest is based on media reports that an undercover FBI agent was in contact with the two perpetrators of the attack and was present when it happened.

But the broad oversight hearing is expected to quickly shift to the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the US elections, a subject on which there are four congressional probes in progress and from which there have been a steady stream of revelations since President Donald Trump was elected.

CNN also reported yesterday that former acting Attorney Sally Yates is expected to testify next week that she warned the White House about Mike Flynn's conversations with the Russians almost three weeks before he was fired.

Senate Democrats will grill Comey about his decision to release the letter that changed the outcome of the presidential election.

"The most important investigation the FBI is currently conducting is into Russia's interference in our last presidential election," Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat on the Senate judiciary committee, told CNN Tuesday. "This isn't just about understanding Russian interference and potential coordination of some kind with the Trump campaign. This is about defending our next election as well."

Sen. Richard Blumental (D-CT) said he and other Dems will also ask Comey why he announced that the FBI was looking again at Clinton's emails, days before the election.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is leading his own investigation into Russia's interference in the election, said he still wants Comey to answer whether the FBI issued any warrants against the Trump campaign -- a question he asked months ago. "I just want an answer. I just want to know what is going on here," Graham said Tuesday. "You had (former Director of National Intelligence James) Clapper say there was no surveillance of the Trump campaign or Trump Tower. You've got press reports a FISA warrant was issued for Carter Page because of his ties to Russia. I just want to know what happened. And if we can't do it in an open session, let's do it in a closed session."

Comey is also going to hold another closed-door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee, following up with questions from their "explosive" first meeting in March.