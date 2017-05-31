Former FBI Director To Testify In Public About Trump's Efforts To Stop Investigation

Here we go, folks! Fired FBI Director James Comey has been cleared by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about Trump's conversations pressuring Comey to drop the Russia investigation.

According to a CNN report, Comey has spoken privately with Special Counsel Robert Mueller to work out the parameters for his testimony to ensure there are no legal entanglements as a result of his public account. CNN also reports that Comey will have a formal interview with Mueller after he testifies before the committee.

CNN's source also told them that Comey is unlikely to be willing to discuss in any detail the FBI's investigation into the charges of possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign -- the centerpiece of the probe.

However, Comey appears eager to discuss his tense interactions with Trump before his firing, which has led to allegations that Trump may have tried to obstruct the investigation.

The source also added, "The bottom line is he's going to testify. He's happy to testify, and he's happy to cooperate."

I cannot see how this will be very good for Donald Trump. James Comey has a way of delivering devastating testimony with an earnest, believable tone. He's a giant Boy Scout, and he'll come off that way when he raises his hand and swears to tell the truth, and the whole truth.