Burr And Warner Announce Comey Will Testify Publicly After Memorial Day

By Susie Madrak
Burr And Warner Announce Comey Will Testify Publicly After Memorial Day

Comey has agreed to testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the committee’s senior members announced late yesterday.

The announcement was issued by Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, saying they hoped the testimony would clarify recent events for the public.

The Washington Post:

“I hope that former Director Comey’s testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President,” Warner said in the same statement. “I also expect that Director Comey will be able to shed light on issues critical to this Committee’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.”


