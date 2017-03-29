Senate Intelligence Committee Distances Itself From Chairman Nunes' Trainwreck

Senators Burr and Warner, the ranking members from each party in the Senate Intelligence Committee, held a press conference today and made sure to show a united front, one that's bipartisan and one that will have nothing to do with the House Intelligence Committee's stalled investigations.

Reporters made sure to ask questions related to Rep. 'Inspector Clouseau' Nunes' fiasco.

When asked if Burr would share sources with Warner, he quipped, "He usually knows my sources before I do."

A reporter asked, "As part of your investigation, are you asking the House Chairman to share his sources with you?"

Sen. Burr replied, "We're not asking the House to play any role in our investigation, we don't plan to play a role in their investigation."

Another reporter asked, "Are you confident the White House has not interfered in the integrity of the investigation? And for both of you, is the ultimate aim to write a bipartisan report?"

Sen. Warner said he saw no evidence of the White House interfering at this point and said, "Absolutely, in terms of bipartisan. If we don't come to some joint the conclusion with the manipulation that took place in the election, and the spirit of the American people saying, 'what's going on here,' I think we would not fulfill our duty. "

Warner also said that if the WH does try and intervene they will make it public.

During the presser, Sen. Burr was asked if his allegiance to Trump will cloud his efforts, and he responded by saying that he would put his duty on the committee before all else.

Sen. Burr was asked, "I think a lot of Americans want to know if the president himself had anything to do with this - is there anything you've seen, either of you or your staff that would raise any direct links to the president himself to what happened?"

Burr replied, "We won't take a snap shot in time and make any observations on it, but we know that our challenge is to answer that question for the American people in our conclusions to this investigation."

It's interesting that he didn't say something like, "not any at this time."

I thought they tried a little too hard to put a smiley face on their cooperation, but it's certainly a much different look than what Chairman Nunes had done to the House investigation.