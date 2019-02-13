Senate Intel Committee Split On 'Collusion' Finding

Anyone with a lick of sense knows the Senate intelligence committee was never meant to produce a legal finding on Trump's collusion. After all, important witnesses cited executive privilege to avoid saying anything that could prove that, and the GOP blocked key subpoenas.

So it's understandable that Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Mark Warner would disagree on the findings. There are some pretty big missing pieces.

As CNN's New Day hosts pointed out, can't both these things be true? Why yes, they can. Stay tuned.

Sen. Richard Burr: "We have no factual evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia." https://t.co/BBeHkRn62T pic.twitter.com/m26UWJBC6L — The Hill (@thehill) February 13, 2019

Lot of focus on Burr saying Senate Intel has seen no evidence of collusion - but this is one of the most vigorously disputed matters along party lines in the committee. Burr and Warner have kept their disagreements private but it’s now spilling into public https://t.co/Id3cC2qOEs — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 12, 2019

Crowing about this Senate “victory” is totally premature. The Senate Intell Cmttee may have tried but barely scratched the surface of this deep well of likely Russian collusion. The House Intell & Judiciary Cmttees and Mueller will run circles around it.https://t.co/YyyRwOBuFG — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 12, 2019