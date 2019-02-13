Senate Intel Committee Split On 'Collusion' Finding

Anyone with a lick of sense knows the Senate intelligence committee was never meant to produce a legal finding on Trump's collusion. After all, important witnesses cited executive privilege to avoid saying anything that could prove that, and the GOP blocked key subpoenas.
So it's understandable that Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Mark Warner would disagree on the findings. There are some pretty big missing pieces.
As CNN's New Day hosts pointed out, can't both these things be true? Why yes, they can. Stay tuned.
Comments