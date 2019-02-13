Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Senate Intel Committee Split On 'Collusion' Finding

One man's ceiling is another man's floor. Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Mark Warner interpret their findings differently -- but then, one of them is a Republican.
By Susie Madrak
7 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Anyone with a lick of sense knows the Senate intelligence committee was never meant to produce a legal finding on Trump's collusion. After all, important witnesses cited executive privilege to avoid saying anything that could prove that, and the GOP blocked key subpoenas.

So it's understandable that Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Mark Warner would disagree on the findings. There are some pretty big missing pieces.

As CNN's New Day hosts pointed out, can't both these things be true? Why yes, they can. Stay tuned.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.