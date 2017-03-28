Lindsey Graham: Rep. Nunes Is Running An 'Inspector Clouseau Investigation'

Other than the White House, a few Fox News hosts and Speaker Ryan, Chairman Nunes is being soundly criticized by even his own party members, including Sen. Lindsey Graham's scathing remark saying that Nunes has "gone off on a lark by himself, sort of an Inspector Clouseau investigation here."

Sen' Graham was interviewed Tuesday morning on NBC's The Today Show and didn't pull his punches when it came to the weird actions by Chairman Nunes.

Matt Lauer set up the interview recounting all the highly suspect moves Nunes has made in the last week and he asked, "he should at the very least recuse himself from any investigation involving the Trump campaign and Russia?"

Graham replied by saying Rep. Nunes "put his objectivity in question, at the very least. "

The South Carolina Senator recommended that Nunes share everything he has with his Democratic colleagues on the Intelligence committee of this "unknown person" so they can all know what he's talking about.

But Rep. Nunes told reporters he's not even going to tell his party members on the committee who his source is.

Sen. Graham also said that it's probably too late for the Chairman to repair the damage he has done to the integrity of the Intelligence Committee.

Susannah Guthrie asked, "Do you think it's fishy he went over to the White House to get it?"

Graham replied, "I think it's a little bizarre."

He explained again that the only way "this can be repaired if he tells his colleagues on the House Intel committee, who he met with and what he saw and let them look the at the same information."

I think what we really need is Inspector Gadget to be called in to save the day.