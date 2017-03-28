Nunes Will 'Never' Reveal His Sources To Intel Committee Members

While speaking to an ABC reporter, Rep. Devin Nunes reiterated that he had no intention of recusing himself and then offered an engraved invitation for his removal.

When asked if he would reveal his sources to fellow members of the House Intelligence Committee, his answer was a firm "no."

"We will never reveal those sources and methods," Nunes declared.

Wait, what? This investigation is a committee effort, not the crusade of one man. It's one thing not to reveal his sources to the public and something yet again to conceal them from his own fellow committee members.

What does it mean? Well, to me it suggests that his source is the White House, and possibly Trump himself. It suggests that he is intentionally stalling this investigation and running out the clock hoping that media and the public will get distracted by something else.

To me, it stinks to high heaven and demands that Speaker Paul Ryan immediately remove him as head of that committee and replace him with someone else, someone who is possibly less stupid and less a toady for Donald Trump.

This taxpayer is unwilling to continue to foot the bill for Devin Nunes' little charade. He must go, and he must go now.

If he will not recuse, he must be removed.