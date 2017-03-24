'Choking Off Public Info,' Devin Nunes Cancels Intel Hearing

BREAKING: Chairman just cancelled open Intelligence Committee hearing with Clapper, Brennan and Yates in attempt to choke off public info. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 24, 2017

Devin Nunes can't win.

If he had held the House Intelligence Committee meeting today with Sally Yates and other Intel chiefs (and yes, it is not easy to get schedules to coordinate that high up), the Sunday shows would be all about the information in that hearing and how damaging it is to the Trump White House.

Instead, the Sunday Shows will be about Devin Nunes and his totally not transparent attempt to cover up for the Trump White House by cancelling the hearing.

Good going, Devin!

Anyone else feel like Nunes is in waayyy over his head? — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 24, 2017

Part of what's so odd about the Nunes stuff is that his committee is totally unequipped to pursue an actual investigation in the first place — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 24, 2017

No one is doing more to move this investigation to an independent committee or, god forbid for Trump, a special prosecutor, than Representative Devin Nunes of California, the end.