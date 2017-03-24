'Choking Off Public Info,' Devin Nunes Cancels Intel Hearing

By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

Devin Nunes can't win.

If he had held the House Intelligence Committee meeting today with Sally Yates and other Intel chiefs (and yes, it is not easy to get schedules to coordinate that high up), the Sunday shows would be all about the information in that hearing and how damaging it is to the Trump White House.

Instead, the Sunday Shows will be about Devin Nunes and his totally not transparent attempt to cover up for the Trump White House by cancelling the hearing.

Good going, Devin!

No one is doing more to move this investigation to an independent committee or, god forbid for Trump, a special prosecutor, than Representative Devin Nunes of California, the end.


