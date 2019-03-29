Andrea Mitchell Calls Out Nunes For 'Completely Discrediting' Intel Committee

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell called out House Republicans for their shameful behavior towards Chairman Schiff yesterday saying, they were led by "Devin Nunes who completely discredited the committee, which had long been the Gold Standard of House investigating bipartisanship.”

Rep. Devin Nunes became a laughing stock to all Americans that aren't die-hard Trump supporters for his actions as Chairman that undermined his own powerful Intelligence Committee when they were in charge of the House and his sole mission was to protect Trump at all costs. He was even forced to step aside for a time because of his possible ethics violations.

Andrea Mitchell discussed all nine Republicans on the House intel committee and their childish antics from yesterday's hearing. They began by signing a letter to try and force Chairman Schiff to resign.

Republicans are now in the retribution stage of their Trump dementia.

Mitchell began the segment saying, “The personal attack on Adam Schiff, the attempt to completely undermine his authority over the Intelligence Committee, seeing those House Republicans going after him yesterday led by Devin Nunes who completely discredited the committee, which had long been the Gold Standard of House investigating bipartisanship.”

Andrea then played video of Chairman Schiff, responding to their idiocy. Schiff calmly made mincemeat out of his Republican colleagues'.

She came back and read a tweet by Nancy Pelosi.

She said, "Well, the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi today just tweeting, ‘Adam Schiff’s calm, professional leadership is something we should all be proud of, unlike his predecessor’ — she means Devin Nunes."

"Unlike his predecessor, his time as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has been a shining example of how to responsibly carry out the committee’s mission," she said.

I have nothing more to add.