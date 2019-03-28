Republicans On Schiff's Intelligence Committee Demand His Resignation

The Republican showboats -- er, members of Rep. Adam Schiff's Intelligence committee stamped their little feet and demanded that the Democratic chairman resign. The sin? Talking about Trump and the Russia collusion.

"Here was Schiff's response to the call for him to step down.

""You might say that's all OK ... I think it's unpatriotic. And yes, I think it's corrupt and evidence of collusion."

He went on to say:

"I don't think it's okay that during a presidential campaign Mr. Trump sought them to consummate a real estate deal in Moscow that would make him a fortune. According to the special counsel, hundreds of millions of dollars. I don't think it's okay to conceal it from the public. I don't think it's okay that he advocated a new and more favorable policy towards the Russians even as he was seeking the Russians' help, the Kremlin's help to make money. I don't think it's okay that his attorney lied to our committee. There is a different word for that than collusion, and it's called 'compromise.'

"That is the subject of our hearing today."

Well done, Chairman Schiff!

