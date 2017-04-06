BREAKING: Devin Nunes Quits Intel Committee

By Frances Langum
Hollywood Reporter is where I first saw it (don't judge).

The chairman of the House intelligence committee announced Thursday he is temporarily stepping aside from the panel's probe into Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.

So let's play "find the Fox News Talking Points" with the temporarily stepping down Republican:

"Several leftwing activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics," Nunes said in a statement. "The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power."

Nunes did not disclose details of the allegations.

Points off, Devin, for omitting "Soros money" and "My enemies will use my round trips to the White House to create fake narratives for Donald Trump against me."

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he supported Nunes' decision and said the congressman is eager to talk to the ethics panel.

Memo to Democrats on the Ethics Committee: demand open hearings with the goddamn cameras on full blast live You Tube feed or we boycott, the end.


