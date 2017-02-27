House Intelligence Chair Worried Russia Probe Will Be 'Witch Hunt' (Updated)

The House Intelligence Committee chairman actually said, "I want to be very careful -- we just cannot go on a witch hunt."

That's a total about face from Republicans, who took every possible liberty with investigations to smear Democrats while Obama held office.

Republicans used their power to investigate Benghazi eight separate times!

Rep. Nunes tried to play coy by saying he hadn't seen any evidence by our Intelligence community to suggest any member of Trump's team had any contact with Russia.

This contradicts massive reporting to the contrary, but when asked if the FBI specifically told him so, he clammed up.

Rep. Nunes then thanked the press for showing up and said, "I really appreciate the amount of press that showed up here today, because, you know, we do need to have some scrutiny put onto the Russian government."

He continued, "And we do need to know if there are any Americans that are talking to the Russians and anybody connected to the Russian government or Russian agents, but at this time, I want to be very careful that we can't just go on a witch hunt against Americans because they appear in a news story somewhere."

Reporters jumped on this to ask if he was talking about Gen. Flynn and he said, "Any American."

He discussed the report about Paul Manafort and he said at this point he doesn't have any evidence of him talking to Russians.

A reporter asked, "Do you have all the evidence at this point that you expect to receive or would you say you're still in the preliminary stages of receiving and reviewing that evidence?"

He replied, "We have the scoping of our investigation finished, and then we're going to move into actually receiving the evidence, but as of right now, the initial inquiries I've made to the appropriate agencies, I don't have any evidence."

His remarks are bewildering at best. If he still has more evidence to uncover then his inquires are not complete. Why come forth today at all until he's completed his task?

It's just another day in Trumpland.

Update:

