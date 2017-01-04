Devin Nunes Greeted By Protesters, Catcalls Back In Fresno

Nunes did not greet the protesters and upon leaving slunk out the back way, of course.

Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Several hundred protesters greeted House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes (NOO'-nehs) on a visit to his home state of California.

Nunes spoke Friday to the Ag Lenders Society at a private gathering in Fresno. He did not speak to protesters or media and was ushered in and out of the building.

Nunes has been accused of being too close to President Donald Trump's administration while his committee is conducting an investigation into the Trump presidential campaign's possible contacts with Russia.

About 300 people protested on the sidewalk outside the event, which was closed to media.

One sign read, "Congressman Nunes, we need a guard dog not a lap dog."

Another said, "Get out of bed with Trump."

A man shouted through a megaphone, "Come out and play, Nunes, you coward."