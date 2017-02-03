Devin Nunes Threatens Press: 'Be Careful What You Ask For'

During a press conference addressing the Russia scandal and Jeff Sessions' involvement in it, Rep. Devin Nunes issued a veiled threat to press.

When asked why the FBI isn't being forthcoming with the information they have on the contacts between members of the administration and Russia, Nunes pointed the question right back on reporters.

"If, for example, you were on the phone with the Russian ambassador and somehow your phone call got recorded, would you want them turning over that phone call and that transcript to the committee?," Nunes asked.

The reporter followed up with a question about whether a private person was different than a public figure, and Nunes carefully turned that on Flynn, rather than Sessions, delicately placing the "private citizen" hat on Flynn.

Then, a warning.

"Look, I'm sure some of you are in contact with the Russian embassy, so be careful what you ask for," he warned. "We start getting transcripts of any of you or any other Americans talking to the press, then we can -- do you want us to conduct an investigation on you or other Americans because you were talking to the Russian embassy?"

Well, then. I guess he put that reporter in her place, eh?