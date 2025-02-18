Eric Adams Tries To Hide His Corruption Behind Mein Kampf

Eric Adams said yesterday that renewed calls for his resignation over Yambo's bid to drop his federal corruption indictment amounts to “a modern day ‘Mein Kampf,'” which as you can imagine didn't go over too well. Via the New York Daily News:

Adams delivered the heated remark while speaking at an event at Brooklyn’s Rehoboth Cathedral — a gathering billed as a rally for his reelection in June’s Democratic mayoral primary — and he was introduced by a handful of clergy members who sang his praises.

Once he took the stage, Adams addressed the controversies swirling over his mayoralty, saying he has recently turned to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings as a growing number of local elected leaders have demanded he resign or be removed from office.

“I was listening to some of Dr. King’s teachings, and he talked about the book ‘Mein Kampf.’ He said if you repeat a lie long enough, loud enough people will believe it is true, and that’s what you’re seeing right now. This is a modern day ‘Mein Kampf,'” Adams said, referring to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s genocidal manifesto.

In the widely reviled book, Hitler wrote “the great masses” are inclined to “more easily fall victim to a big lie than to a small one.”