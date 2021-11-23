Baltimore Cop Convicted Of Rape Gets House Detention

Cops get away with rape, too? Our country is going crazy.
By John AmatoNovember 23, 2021

WBAL TV is reporting that Anthony Westerman, a 27-year-old Baltimore police officer who was convicted of second-degree rape in 2017, and convicted of second-degree assault of another woman in 2019, has been given home detention instead of prison.

The judge then sentenced Westerman to 15 years of incarceration but suspended all but for four years of home detention. Westerman will then be on probation after his home detention

The judge claimed the rape victim didn't suffer any psychological damages.

Huh? How is that possible?

The victim had been in counseling for the rape, but would a judge then claim no mental damage was suffered without seeing a doctor's note?

Did he ever meet a woman who didn't suffer psychological damage after being raped?

"It really is the whole package that I think sends the wrong message not only to defendants but also to sexual assault victims. By them seeing this sentence, they may have second thoughts about reporting their own rape cases," Shellenberger said

The Washington Post has a good article on the entire case.

And by the way, Truffer was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan (R) on January 13, 2016.

