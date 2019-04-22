Trump Sues To Hide His Financials? Good Luck With That

Donald Trump's lawyers filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop his accountants at Mazar from releasing his financial records to the House Oversight Committee:

NEW: Trump and the Trump Organization are suing House Democrats to block a subpoena to Trump's accountant, Mazars USA LLP https://t.co/NCkBDTW0LT pic.twitter.com/npbHMYFcfL — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 22, 2019

Trump sues Rep. Elijah Cummings to block a congressional subpoena of his financial records.



This is not the way innocent people behave. Trump works for the American people, and Congress has the right to know if the president is engaged in corruption.https://t.co/oQGdPXFVyw pic.twitter.com/f1smlTzcie — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 22, 2019

Trump sues @RepCummings to stop him from getting access to his accounting records through the subpoena.



The president. Sues a member of Congress. To keep his finances hidden.



Oh, yah. Trump has nothing to hide. Not a thing. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 22, 2019

On Fox News Monday morning, legal analyst Andrew Napolitano had some bad news for Donald Trump.

NAPOLITANO: The complaint actually asks the court to second guess Congress’s motivation and courts are reluctant to do that because the courts and the Congress are equal branches of government and don’t get in the business of second-guessing the motivation of either. Congress will have to state for what purpose they want this. It is a low threshold. They once investigated the contents of Roger Clemens’ urine. What the heck congressional purpose was that? And that was upheld! Once they state something even related to a congressional purpose the court, I think, will allow this to go through.

But for Trump this "file a lawsuit" thing is just standard operating procedure, and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings knows it: