Politics
Read time: 0 minutes

That Feeling When Rachel Maddow Says 'Pass The Popcorn'

The House Oversight Committee has a list of things they will be looking into about Trump. It's not Trump-Russia, it's his financials, AND they'll have televised hearings with Michael Cohen on the 27th.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

When Rachel Maddow herself says pass the popcorn...

Next Wednesday, February 27, Trump's former "fixer" Michael Cohen will be questioned on live television by the House Oversight Committee.

They have just a few lil' questions: (link goes to PDF from House Oversight)

cohen_scope.jpg

During the time of the Cohen public testimony, Donald Trump will not be in the US, and may not even have Twitter access.

We'll have the popcorn popping along with a livestream of Cohen's testimony here at Crooks and Liars. We wouldn't miss it for the world.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.