That Feeling When Rachel Maddow Says 'Pass The Popcorn'

When Rachel Maddow herself says pass the popcorn...

Next Wednesday, February 27, Trump's former "fixer" Michael Cohen will be questioned on live television by the House Oversight Committee.

They have just a few lil' questions: (link goes to PDF from House Oversight)

During the time of the Cohen public testimony, Donald Trump will not be in the US, and may not even have Twitter access.

The House Oversight Committee now says Michael Cohen will testify next Wednesday at 10 a.m., while the president is 8,000 miles away in Hanoi. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 21, 2019

We'll have the popcorn popping along with a livestream of Cohen's testimony here at Crooks and Liars. We wouldn't miss it for the world.