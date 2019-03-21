White House Refuses To Give Records To House Oversight Committee. Now What?

Mika Scarborough introduced a segment about the White House refusal to cooperate with the House Oversight committee.

"The chairman of the House Oversight committee is blasting the Trump administration for refusing to hand over documents to his committee," Scarborough said.

"In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Chairman Elijah Cummings writes in part, 'I serve as chairman of the Oversight and Reform committee, the primary investigative body in the House of Representatives. I have sent 12 letters to the White House on a half-dozen topics, some routine and some relating to the core national security interests. In response, the White House has refused to hand over any documents or produce any witnesses for interviews.

" 'This,' the chairman continues, 'reflects a decision at the highest levels to deny congressional oversight altogether. The president dictated this approach.' The president's actions, quote, 'violate our constitution's fundamental principle of checks and balances,' adding, 'If our committee must resort to issuing subpoenas, there should be no doubt about why.'

Heidi Przybyla talked about how the White House refuses, for example, to release Trump's financial disclosures.

"Based on reporting as of last night, only 50% of the individuals and entities on that list of 81 are actually cooperating in some form. Here's the challenge that they face," she said.

"Folks like (Jerry) Nadler said we're not going to issue a flood of subpoenas that can be ignored. That undermines our power and authority. What do they do? Like you saw with the op ed, what they're trying to do is soften the ground for some strategic subpoenas and to also start to build the case for why not only should the public see the Mueller report but that Congress should also be able to access the underlying documents of the Mueller report and have access to those."