AOC Drags Jared Kushner For Being A First-Grader

New York's Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the Trump administration, and in particular, Jared Kushner, for their lax (and frankly, borderline criminal) practices regarding security. The "president" overruled the White House's Personnel Security Office in 25 cases, granting clearances to 25 people who posed significant security risks. One of those people, widely believed to be the "president"'s son-in-law Kushner, uses the (completely insecure) app, WhatsApp for official government business.

Tricia Newbold, a career employee of the Security office for 18 years, gave details to the House Committee a month ago, and said two of the 25 people given clearances over her office's objections included senior officials at the White House. According to The New York Times,

Representative Elijah E. Cummings, Democrat of Maryland and the chairman of the committee, included information provided by Ms. Newbold in a letter to Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel, on Monday, again demanding that the White House turn over files connected to the security clearance process and make administration personnel available for interviews.

At today's hearing, AOC mocked Kushner's juvenile and amateurish moves that put us all at risk.

“I mean, every day that we go on without getting to the bottom of this matter is a day that we’re putting hundreds, if not potentially thousands, of Americans at risk. I mean, really. What is next? Putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs? This is ridiculous. We need to get to the bottom of this. And in order to do that, we have to issue subpoenas because people in this administration are not cooperating. And every day that there is an insecure line of communication that could be leaked, that could be hacked, that could be screenshotted without proper channels is a day that we are putting our national security at risk."

She went on to make sure we understood the importance of making sure EVERYONE who has access to sensitive material, including to the custodial staff, has the proper clearances.