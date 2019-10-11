Appeals Court Upholds Dems Right To Trump's Financials

Elijah Cummings has a right to see Trump's financial records as a federal appeals court ruled 2-1 in favor of House Democrats.

Why do I feel like "the dissenting judge is a Trump appointee" will become a common refrain in our lives now? https://t.co/X4d6djPE3a

Washington Post:

In a 2-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld Congress’s broad investigative powers and rejected the president’s bid to block lawmakers from subpoenaing the documents.

The case is one of several clashes between the Democrat-controlled House and the Republican president over Trump’s data that is expected to reach the Supreme Court. In this case, the judges ruled that Trump’s arguments — that the subpoenas were invalid because Congress lacked a “legitimate legislative purpose” for its subpoenas — were incorrect.

“Contrary to the President’s arguments, the Committee possesses authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply,” Judges David S. Tatel and Patricia A. Millett wrote for the court.