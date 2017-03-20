WATCH LIVE: Comey Hearing On Russian Interference In 2016 Election
James Comey testifying before House Intelligence Committee.
The FBI is investigating whether the President's campaign colluded with a foreign adversary to help him win the election.
Seems newsy.
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 20, 2017
Comey drops the bombshell that the FBI is investigating the Trump campaign for ties to Russia and @DevinNunes immediately pivots to leaks.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 20, 2017
Adam Schiff: "Russia has successfully meddled in our Democracy...if Trump campaign aided or abetted Russians...serious crime +betrayal". pic.twitter.com/9B1qv1AxIo
— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 20, 2017
Jesus! The @GOP are turning this hearing into one on leaks! They will protect Trump at any cost! #ComeyHearing
Pat Fuller ☮️
