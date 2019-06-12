House Intelligence Committee Hearing On Mueller Russia Findings

The House intelligence committee is hearing testimony today from former FBI officials regarding the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Robert Anderson and Stephanie Douglas are expected to answer questions about the what the report’s findings mean for U.S. counterintelligence efforts. After a nearly two-year investigation, the special counsel concluded that Russia carried out a social media campaign that favored then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, though Mueller found no coordination between that effort and Trump’s campaign. Wednesday's hearing is part of a series of hearings Democrats are holding on the Mueller report.