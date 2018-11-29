Adam Schiff To Send House Intel Transcripts To Mueller

This morning's press gaggle with future House Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff is worth a listen. In addition to expressing his concerns that "the Russians possess financial leverage over the (so-called) President of the United States," Schiff noted that since Michael Cohen has now entered a guilty plea to lying to Congress, it's time to ask Robert Mueller to check all the other TrumpWorld testimony for, ahem, falsehoods.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF: What does it mean now about how much we can rely on what the president is saying about any continuing Russian financial interests? This, I think, only underscores the importance of bringing back Mr. Cohen before our committee but also looking into this issue of whether the Russians possess financial leverage over the President of the United States. Very significant, obviously, in terms of the Russian investigation and clearly indicates that the special counsel is getting meaningful cooperation from Mr. Cohen.

REPORTER: What would you do to determine whether there was any financial leverage that the Russians have over the president?

SCHIFF: We need to look into, among other things, credible allegations that the Russians may have been laundering money through the Trump Organization. That has been a constant concern of ours but an issue that the Republicans were unwilling to look into. That is something that we expect to pursue. But I think Michael Cohen's guilty plea also underscores the importance of something else. That is we believe other witnesses were untruthful before our committee. We want to share those transcripts with Mr. Mueller. In this case, the special counsel only had the advantage of written testimony that the the special counsel ought to have the benefit of the transcripts not only of the Mueller testimony but Roger Stone, who may have similarly attempted to mislead the committee. We would like to see those steps taken now. They shouldn't have to wait until January. Our GOP colleagues have voted to and committed to releasing these transcripts. We've got to accelerate it particularly as it pertains to some of the witnesses where we have profound concerns about truthfulness.

REPORTER: That doesn't happen in December, though, will you do that in January?

SCHIFF: Absolutely.