JUSTICE: Criminal Referral For Erik Prince From House Intel Committee

The House Intelligence Committee is expected to send a criminal referral to the Justice Department alleging that Erik Prince lied to lawmakers.

While speaking to The Washington Post on Tuesday, Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) revealed the plans for a criminal referral.

“The evidence strongly suggests that he misled our committee,” Schiff said. “When we asked whether he was asserting some privilege, he merely said he was not answering questions because the White House told him not to.”

Schiff noted that Republican members of the committee have attempted to block the criminal referral.

Prince, who founded the Blackwater mercenary service, became a key player during President Donald Trump’s transition into office.