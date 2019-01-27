The GOP House Intel Continues To Block Democracy Through Any Means Necessary

Even though Republicans lost control of the House of Republicans by staggering numbers, they still are trying to retain control of committee activity through barbaric and pathetic tactics. Their main tactic being used in the House Intelligence Committee is to not appoint anyone to the committee, thereby effectively blocking any attempts by Democratic leadership from releasing any transcripts to the Special Counsel's office.

We are three weeks into the Democratic-controlled House, and the GOP is throwing a massive tantrum because they have learned that if you can't win on your own OR by cheating, you should throw tantrums to prevent the government from operating. Who else does this? Their Dear Leader, Hair Fuhrer. You know, the 35-day shutdown to demand money for The Wall (which he never got).

The only person named to the committee so far is Devin Nunes, but until they name other members, business is stalled. No hearings, no meetings, nothing. No reason has been given by the House Minority Leader.

Maddow covers this extensively in the above clip and you can feel her exasperation at the entire situation.